Everton hold talks with Franculino Dju over late summer move

Everton will attempt to sign 22-year-old Guinea-Bissau international Franculino Dju from Midtjylland this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Franculino Dju is also the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old Midtjylland centre-forward.

However, per TEAMtalk, Newcastle United may have fallen behind Everton in the battle for Franculino’s signature, as the Toffees have held fresh talks with the player’s entourage over a possible summer deal. Meanwhile, Midtjylland will demand around €25 million to part ways with him.

Franculino Dju and his soaring stock

Franculino Dju is the latest African prospect to rise in prominence at FC Midtjylland. Several prodigies have become household names at the Danish club before joining bigger clubs. The 22-year-old, who spent his formative years in Portugal and graduated from the youth division at SL Benfica, has made significant progress since moving to Denmark in July 2023.

The Guinea-Bissau international was impressive in the 2025/26 season, amassing 22 goals and three assists across all competitions. The youngster’s overall record for Midtjylland is also impressive, having netted 58 goals and provided 15 assists in 115 outings thus far, and he has started the new season with 3 goals and 2 assists in 8 appearances. His progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

A man in demand

Everton wanted to sign Franculino Dju last summer, but the deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as the Toffees are scouring the market for a striker due to the inconsistent form of Beto and Thierno Barry. Additionally, recent reports have linked the former with Serie A clubs, including Como, forcing Everton to look for a replacement.

As for Newcastle United, the Magpies have been scouring the market for a striker this summer, as Yoane Wissa was dreadful in his debut season after returning from a long-term knee injury. Additionally, Nick Woltemade has been facing an uncertain future amid his push for a summer exit.

However, with Everton initiating the move to sign the Guinea-Bissau international, a move to Merseyside may be on the cards. Meanwhile, Midtjylland’s asking price of €25 million adds to his appeal, though it remains unclear if the Toffees are ready to meet the valuation.