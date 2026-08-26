Tottenham eyeing last-gasp move for Amine Gouiri

Tottenham may look to sign 26-year-old Algerian international Amine Gouiri from Ligue 1 club Marseille this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Amine Gouiri is also the subject of interest from Napoli. The Serie A giants are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Marseille centre-forward.

Per Corriere dello Sport, Napoli will pursue Gouiri if a deal for Gabriel Jesus does not materialise. However, the Partenopei will face stiff competition from Tottenham Hotspur for his signature in the coming days.

Amine Gouiri and his time in Ligue 1

Amine Gouiri has continued to make steady progress since joining Marseille from Stade Rennais last summer. The 26-year-old has become a veteran of sorts in Ligue 1, enjoying productive stints with Lyon, OGC Nice, Stade Rennais, and Marseille over the past eight years.

The Algerian international was decent in the 2025/26 season, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 28 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London calling?

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Amine Gouiri is understandable. The Lilywhites are scouring the market for a striker, as they chose not to pursue a permanent deal for Randal Kolo Muani after the end of his loan stint. Additionally,Dominic Solanke has struggled with persistent fitness issues since arriving from Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, Richarlison reportedly faced an uncertain future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the situation has created such a situation that Spurs need an alternative, with Gouiri an option worth considering. Other strikers, including Folarin Balogun, have also emerged on the North London club’s wishlist, but Gouiri can also be a top-notch addition due to his physical profile and producitivity.

Per Corriere dello Sport, Napoli seem more advanced than Tottenham in the battle for Gouiri’s signature. However, the opportunity to play in the Premier League may appeal to the Algerian international, and the North Londoners will attempt to leverage that to beat the Serie A club to his signature.