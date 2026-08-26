Aston Villa, Barcelona, Tottenham make move to sign Folarin Balogun

Aston Villa, Barcelona, and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing 25-year-old USMNT international Folarin Balogun from Ligue 1 club AS Monaco this summer.

According to a report by L’Equipe via Sport Witness, Aston Villa, Barcelona, and Tottenham Hotspur have “made approaches” to sign Folarin Balogun from AS Monaco in the final days of the ongoing transfer window. The Ligue 1 giants are anticipating the 25-year-old striker’s exit, and they have already signed Matthis Abline to be his successor.

How has Folarin Balogun fared since leaving Arsenal?

Folarin Balogun has been among the most impressive young strikers in Ligue 1 since joining AS Monaco from Arsenal in August 2023, with the move signalling the end of a 15-year association with the Gunners. The 25-year-old has not looked back in the last three years, and he has enjoyed the most productive season of his career in the past year.

Balogun contributed 19 goals and five assists in 43 appearances across all competitions in the 2025/26 season before enjoying an exceptional campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals and providing one assist in four outings. Those exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, though Tottenham can usurp them all after being approached by the USMNT international’s entourage.

A man in demand

Tottenham’s interest in Folarin Balogun is understandable. Spurs need a new centre-forward, as Richarlison faces an uncertain future at the club, while Dominic Solanke has struggled with persistent fitness issues since arriving from Bournemouth two years ago.