Rafael Leao remains determined to join Galatasaray amid Aston Villa links.

Aston Villa appear set for disappointment in their pursuit of Rafael Leao, with the AC Milan winger making it clear that he only wants to join Galatasaray.

According to Sacha Tavolieri via X, AC Milan have attempted to generate further competition for the Portugal international by encouraging interest from elsewhere, including the Premier League. However, Leao’s position is said to be firm.

The 27-year-old has rejected approaches from both Aston Villa and Tottenham, with Galatasaray remaining his preferred destination. Aston Villa are understood to have improved their proposal in an attempt to convince Leao, but the winger has turned it down.

Leao rejects Aston Villa and Tottenham

Leao has been available for transfer throughout the summer after indicating at the end of last season that he was ready for a new challenge following seven years at Milan. The Portuguese attacker had previously spoken positively about the possibility of playing in the Premier League or La Liga, making Aston Villa’s interest particularly intriguing. Yet his preference now appears to be Galatasaray.

Tottenham are also reported to have contacted both Milan and Leao on Wednesday, only for the player to reject their approach. The 27-year-old has recently returned to Milan training following almost two weeks away but was not involved in either the pre-season friendly against Manchester United or the Serie A opener against Torino.

His position under Ruben Amorim also appears uncertain, with teenage attacker Alphadjo Cisse already making an impression in Milan’s attack.

Galatasaray working to reach Milan valuation

The major obstacle remains an agreement between Galatasaray and Milan. The Rossoneri are reportedly demanding around €50 million for Leao, while Galatasaray’s current proposal is believed to be worth approximately €42 million including bonuses. That leaves a valuation gap to overcome during the final days of the window.

Aston Villa’s interest potentially gives Milan additional leverage in negotiations, but that becomes less significant if Leao refuses to consider alternative destinations. The Portuguese international contributed 10 goals and three assists in 31 appearances across all competitions last season and remains one of Milan’s most valuable attacking assets.

Leao would have been a statement signing for Aston Villa, particularly as they reshape their attack, but there is little value in pursuing a player whose preference appears this clear. Villa seemingly made a genuine attempt and even improved their proposal, yet Leao has chosen Galatasaray as the destination he wants.

The pressure is now on the Turkish champions to bridge the gap with Milan. If they can move closer to the €50 million asking price, Leao’s determination to join them could prove decisive.