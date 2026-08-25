Aston Villa considering Rafael Leao swoop, player open to move as talks begin.

Aston Villa are considering an ambitious late move for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his attacking options before the transfer window closes.

Villa have approached Milan to discuss a potential deal for the 27-year-old, who is understood to be open to the possibility of moving to Villa Park. The two clubs must now determine whether an agreement can be reached, with Milan prepared to listen to offers for Leao as the Portugal international considers a new challenge after seven years at San Siro.

Aston Villa begin talks for Leao

According to Football Insider, Leao has attracted considerable interest throughout the summer but has so far remained with Milan. However, his position appears increasingly open as the deadline approaches, giving Villa an opportunity to explore what would represent a major statement signing.

Leao endured some injury problems last season but still registered 10 goals and three assists in 31 appearances across all competitions. His broader record demonstrates the attacking threat Villa would be acquiring. The winger has contributed 80 goals and 65 assists in 291 appearances for Milan, establishing himself among Europe’s most dangerous wide attackers during his time in Italy.

He also made an impact for Portugal at the World Cup, producing a goal and an assist despite playing only 155 minutes. Roma have been linked with Leao, while Leeds United have also been credited with an interest after reportedly being offered the opportunity to sign him. Villa, however, have now made their own approach and appear serious about exploring a deal.

Watkins uncertainty adds to Villa’s attacking plans

Emery is pushing for further attacking reinforcements following Villa’s difficult beginning to the new campaign. Alejandro Garnacho, who arrived from Chelsea, has been their only major attacking addition so far.

There is also uncertainty surrounding Ollie Watkins, whose future could have a significant influence on Villa’s business during the final days of the window. Leao would offer a different profile, bringing pace, direct running and one-on-one ability from the left while also providing another significant source of goals. This would ben extremely ambitious move from Villa, but Leao’s openness makes it one worth exploring.

His numbers last season were below the standards he has previously established, while recurring injuries provide an obvious consideration. Nevertheless, his overall Milan record shows the level of attacking quality he possesses. The major question is whether Villa can find a financial structure acceptable to Milan. If they can, adding Leao alongside Garnacho would dramatically change Emery’s attacking options and represent one of Villa’s biggest statements of the summer.