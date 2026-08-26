Liam Delap set to join Nottingham Forest as record deal agreed

Out-of-favour Chelsea striker Liam Delap is on the verge of joining Nottingham Forest in a club-record deal this week.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalists Marc McAdam, Antoni Touloui, and James Savundra, Liam Delap has also been the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they had their sights set on the 23-year-old Chelsea centre-forward.

However, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest now have an agreement over a package worth £50 million, with the West London club receiving a base fee of £45 million from Forest. The Sky Sports report has also revealed that the Englishman is “scheduled to have a medical” with the Tricky Trees on Wednesday.

Liam Delap’s Chelsea struggles

Liam Delap has struggled to make his mark since joining Chelsea from Ipswich Town in a deal worth £30 million last summer. The 23-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge following an impressive 2024/25 season, but persistent fitness issues impacted his debut campaign before poor form compounded the woes.

When available, Delap has been behind Joao Pedro in the pecking order. The English striker has accumulated only 1,907 minutes across 47 appearances for Chelsea, contributing three goals and five assists. Despite these struggles, his stock remained high, with multiple Premier League clubs vying for his signature.

A new adventure beckons

Everton wanted to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town last summer before he joined Chelsea. The Merseyside club’s continued interest made sense given their squad state: Beto’s performances have been inconsistent, and Thierno Barry has been linked with a move away from the Hill Dickinson Stadium. So, Everton had sought a new attacker, with Delap an option worth considering.

As for Nottingham Forest, the Tricky Trees have pursued an attacker in recent weeks after Taiwo Awoniyi joined Coventry City. Meanwhile, Chris Wood is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. So, Nottingham Forest needed reinforcement who can be an alternative to Igor Jesus, making Delap an appealing option.

Also Read: Five players Chelsea must sell this summer

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s £50 million asking price felt steep after Delap’s struggles in his debut season. His desire to remain in the Premier League after Como’s interest also kept options limited. However, the Blues have found a deal at their desired valuation, with the medical at Nottingham Forest scheduled for Wednesday to complete the formalities of the transfer.