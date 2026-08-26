Como eyeing Beto as Moise Kean alternative

High-flying Serie A club Como may look to sign 28-year-old Guinea-Bissau international Beto from Everton in the final days of the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, Moise Kean is the top target for Como, with the high-flying Serie A club keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker before next week’s transfer deadline. However, they have kept their options open, with Beto also emerging as a target.

Recent reports have linked Como with several other strikers, with Liam Delap also an option before he picked Nottingham Forest as his next destination. Nevertheless, the Voltaics remain focused on signing Kean, having reached an agreement in principle on personal terms. A new bid worth nearly €40 million will also be presented to Fiorentina soon.

How has Beto fared at Everton?

Beto has experienced a mixed spell since joining Everton from Udinese in a deal worth €30 million in August 2023. The Lisbon native spent his formative years in Portugal, passing through the academies at Oeiras and SL Benfica while embarking on three spells with URD Tires, the club where he turned professional nearly a decade ago.

As for his stint with Everton, the 28-year-old was in and out of the starting lineup in his first 18 months at Goodison Park before becoming a regular under David Moyes. The Guinea-Bissau international has a sub-par tally of 25 goals and three assists in 112 appearances for Everton thus far. Nevertheless, his stock remains high, with Como among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Serie A return on the cards?

Como’s interest in Beto is understandable. While the Serie A high-flyers have several strikers on their books, a closer look reveals underlying issues, as most of them face an uncertain future at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. Additionally, recent reports have linked Alvaro Morata with a move away from Como.

Several strikers, including Moise Kean, have thus emerged on Como’s wishlist, with the Everton centre-forward also a credible alternative as a proven Premier League talent with sufficient experience of excelling in Serie A. While the 28-year-old has inconsistent form at Everton, the slower pace of Serie A football should suit his physical profile and help him rediscover form.

With regular game time as the undisputed first-choice striker unlikely to come his way at Everton, returning to a familiar environment may be suitable. Interestingly, Beto has also courted reported interest from Fiorentina, with La Viola eyeing him as a replacement for Moise Kean.