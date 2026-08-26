Brentford closing in on signing El Hadji Malick Diouf

Wantaway West Ham United left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf is closing in on returning to the Premier League by joining Brentford this summer.

According to an update from French journalist Santi Aouna, Brentford and West Ham United are close to reaching an agreement over a deal for El Hadji Malick Diouf. The report adds that “only the final details” remain for the two clubs to find a common ground on the transfer fee.

The Bees have been eager to reinforce their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they are now on the cusp of securing the services of the 21-year-old West Ham United wide player.

How has El Hadji Malick Diouf fared at West Ham United?

El Hadji Malick Diouf has established himself as a pivotal figure since joining West Ham United from Slavia Praha in a deal worth £19 million last summer. The 21-year-old arrived at the London Stadium with a burgeoning reputation after an impressive stint in Czechia, as he was to become the first-choice left-back for the East London outfit in a season of transition for the backline.

While West Ham struggled in the 2025/26 season, the Senegalese full-back was a rare bright spot in his debut campaign, amassing nearly 3,000 minutes of game time in 34 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with five assists. Diouf’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Brentford among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Why do Brentford want the Diouf transfer?

Brentford’s interest in El Hadji Malick Diouf has been somewhat surprising. Keith Andrews already has two left-backs in his squad, with Rico Henry making an impression throughout his spell with the West London club and Jayden Meghoma, at 20, viewed as a long-term solution for the position.

However, the Bees have reportedly identified signing Malick Diouf as a market opportunity after his exploits in his debut season with West Ham. Meanwhile, West Ham’s stance on the youngster has changed, as he has no interest in playing in the EFL Championship. The East London club may be prepared for his exit, as recent reports have suggested they have identified Harrison Burrows as a target.

With Brentford and West Ham on the verge of reaching an agreement for a deal, the West London club can focus on convincing Diouf to move to the Gtech Community Stadium.