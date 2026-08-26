AC Milan eyeing late move for Harvey Elliott, want discounted deal

AC Milan are pushing to sign Liverpool midfield sensation Harvey Elliott in a bargain deal before the end of the transfer window.

AC Milan are preparing a late summer move for Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, with the Serie A club pushing for a discounted deal before the transfer window closes, according to Caught Offside.

Elliott has returned to Anfield following a difficult loan spell at Aston Villa last season, but there remains a concrete possibility that the 23-year-old could leave the Merseyside club permanently. Milan have been monitoring his situation for some time and are now ready to move towards more concrete negotiations.

Milan to step up Harvey Elliott pursuit

The Serie A giants are looking for an attacking midfielder who can add creativity and versatility to their squad. They had also been keeping a close eye on Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri, although he is now expected to remain in the Premier League. Elliott has therefore emerged as a strong alternative, with Milan believing his technical qualities and tactical flexibility could make him a good fit for their plans.

The Liverpool midfielder was regarded as one of English football’s brightest prospects when he joined the Reds in 2019. However, his progress has stalled in recent seasons, with opportunities becoming increasingly difficult to secure.

His latest loan spell at Villa Park did little to change that situation. Elliott made only nine appearances across all competitions, with Aston Villa deliberately limiting his involvement to avoid triggering an obligation-to-buy clause. He subsequently returned to Anfield at the end of the campaign.

Liverpool ready to offload Elliott

Although Elliott has been willing to stay and compete for his place, there is little indication that he will receive a fresh opportunity under new Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola. That could make a move to Milan increasingly attractive if the Serie A club can reach an agreement with the Reds.

The biggest stumbling block could be Liverpool’s valuation. Elliott’s contract expires in June 2027; The Merseyside outfit must decide whether to sell him now or risk losing him for nothing next year.

The Reds could demand as much as €35 million for the midfielder, while Milan value the player considerably lower, at around €20-25 million. No negotiations have taken place yet, but discussions could begin soon as the deadline approaches.