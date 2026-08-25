Crystal Palace could be open to Daniel Munoz sale this summer

Crystal Palace may be open to parting ways with 30-year-old Colombian international Daniel Munoz in the coming days.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Daniel Munoz is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a new right-back, and they have their sights set on the 30-year-old Crystal Palace wing-back, with the Eagles valuing him at £25 million.

Pete O’Rourke said, “Munoz would tick a lot of boxes for a lot of clubs because he’s Premier League proven. Everton have been linked with an interest in the Colombian as well as they look to finally solve their right-back issues, because that position is still a priority for them.”

“David Moyes has been using Jake O’Brien, Merlin Rohl or James Garner there, so ideally they would like a natural right-back. Munoz is 30 now as well, so from Crystal Palace’s point of view, they might think the time has come for him to move on with some of the new signings they’ve made as well. It will come as a little bit of a surprise if they are willing to let him go because of the job he’s done at Crystal Palace, though.”

How has Daniel Munoz fared for Crystal Palace?

Daniel Munoz has made considerable progress since joining Crystal Palace from KRC Genk in January 2024. The 30-year-old took to the English top flight like a fish to water, and he has become a pivotal figure for the South London outfit in the last two and a half years, with Oliver Glasner bringing the best out of him during his stint at Selhurst Park.

The Colombian international has made over 100 appearances for Crystal Palace thus far while chipping in with 11 goals and 16 assists, an impressive output for a wing-back. Munoz has been integral to the South London club’s unprecedented trophy-winning success, and his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Everton’s interest in Daniel Munoz makes sense. The Toffees are combing the market for a right-back, as Seamus Coleman parted ways with the Merseyside outfit following the 2025/26 season, thus ending his long association with the club. Additionally, Nathan Patterson reportedly faces an uncertain future at the club after struggling throughout his spell with Everton.

That leaves Jake O’Brien, primarily a centre-back, as the only recognised defensive option in David Moyes’s squad. So, David Moyes has been eager to sign a new right-back in the ongoing transfer window, with Munoz’s final-third output making him an attractive option.

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Meanwhile, Crystal Palace’s asking price of £25 million adds to his appeal, as Munoz brings both defensive solidity and attacking threat, qualities the Toffees need to reinvigorate their right-flank play. With the South London club considering his future, a late deal may be on the cards. Palace’s stance may have been driven by the presence of Anan Khalaili and Oscar Mingueza in Pierre Sage’s squad.