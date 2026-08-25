Chelsea could offer £85 million to sign Alex Scott

Chelsea may look to sign 23-year-old English midfielder Alex Scott from fellow Premier League club Bournemouth this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Alex Scott remains the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Bournemouth midfielder.

Per TEAMtalk, a new bid for Scott is contingent on Enzo Fernandez’s long-term future, with Manchester City still keen on signing the Argentine international. The report adds that if the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner leaves, Chelsea could return with an improved bid worth £85 million after having the previous offer of £64 million rejected by Bournemouth.

Alex Scott and his career so far

Alex Scott has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in August 2023. The 23-year-old has made nearly 100 appearances for Bournemouth thus far while chipping in with six goals and five assists.

The youngster’s exploits for Bournemouth have helped him break into his national squad, earning his first call-up last year. Meanwhile, the English midfielder’s progress has attracted the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Chelsea among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Explaining Chelsea’s interest

Chelsea’s interest in Alex Scott is understandable. The Blues are pursuing a new midfielder this summer, as Enzo Fernandez continues to face an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge, despite the expiration of the deadline they imposed on Manchester City to make a bid to sign the former SL Benfica midfielder. However, Javier Pastore recently revealed his desire to leave Chelsea.

So, the Blues need a long-term replacement for Fernandez, with Scott an option worth considering. While Valentin Barco has arrived from RC Strasbourg, Dario Essugo faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge amid his links with Hull City, while Romeo Lavia’s fitness remains suspect after his struggles with persistent fitness issues.

Bournemouth’s stance

Interestingly, Bournemouth recently turned down an approach by Arsenal, and their resolve has not changed despite Chelsea’s recent bid. The Englishman’s current contract has two years remaining, and the Cherries remain adamant he will not leave this summer despite strong interest from Premier League rivals.

However, it is unclear how they will respond to a bid worth £85 million, though they have little time to sign a replacement. So, it will not be surprising to see Bournemouth reject even a big-money offer of around £85 million. Chelsea should thus keep options open instead of solely pursuing Scott.