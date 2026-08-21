Southampton reject Aston Villa bid for Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Aston Villa must return with an improved bid to sign 24-year-old English international Taylor Harwood-Bellis after having the opening offer rejected by Southampton.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalist Mark McAdam, Taylor Harwood-Bellis is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 24-year-old Southampton defender.

However, Aston Villa’s opening bid worth £18 million is not “close to reaching Southampton’s valuation” after the EFL Championship club also rejected an offer of around £17 million from SL Benfica this week. Meanwhile, Robert Calcutt has revealed in a report for talkSPORT that the proposal by Aston Villa also included £2 million in add-ons, with Southampton demanding £30 million to part ways with him.

How has Taylor Harwood-Bellis fared for Southampton so far?

Taylor Harwood-Bellis has made substantial progress since joining Southampton from Manchester City. The Saints initially signed the 24-year-old on loan in September 2023 before completing a permanent move in July 2024. While the Saints have struggled throughout his spell at St. Mary’s, the Englishman has been a rare standout performer for the club.

Harwood-Bellis has made nearly 134 appearances for Southampton thus far while chipping in with 12 goals and seven assists. Meanwhile, the English defender’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Aston Villa among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Taylor Harwood-Bellis has been on Aston Villa’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest reflects the West Midlands club’s urgent need for defensive reinforcement ahead of Ezri Konsa’s imminent departure to Arsenal, a deal that is on the cusp of completion.

Additionally, Tyrone Mings and Victor Lindelof are on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of their careers. The 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners thus require a centre-back to bolster their options, with Fikayo Tomori and Harwood-Bellis among the principal targets due to their physical profile, age, and experience of English football.

With the 24-year-old Englishman also donning the leadership hat at Southampton, his addition would provide significant value to Aston Villa. However, the EFL Championship club’s £30 million asking price remains the critical barrier to a deal.