Napoli rival Aston Villa in Nicolas Jackson race, begin discussions

Serie A giants Napoli will look to sign 25-year-old Senegalese international Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea this summer.

According to a report by Sky Sports News, Nicolas Jackson is also the subject of interest of Aston Villa. The Villans are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old out-of-favour Chelsea striker.

Per Sky Sports News, Napoli and Chelsea have held initial talks over a possible deal for Jackson, who the Serie A giants “believe” to be “one of the strikers who could move before the deadline” of the summer transfer window. However, the report has added that the Partenopei “need to sell a player first, most likely Noa Lang” to afford a deal for the Chelsea attacker.

Nicolas Jackson and his situation

Nicolas Jackson has endured dramatic peaks and troughs since joining Chelsea from Villarreal in a deal worth £32 million in July 2023. While the 25-year-old was impressive in his first two seasons with the West London club, his situation flipped after they signed Joao Pedro and Liam Delap last summer. Jackson thus spent the 2025/26 season with Bayern Munich after finally securing his desired move after a bizarre back and forth.

The Senegalese international was a backup option for Die Roten, accumulating 1,320 minutes of game time while chipping in with a solid tally of 11 goals and four assists. However, Jackson has not completed a permanent move to Bayern Munich, and he has no future at Chelsea, with the West London club eager to part ways with him.

What next?

Nicolas Jackson has been on Aston Villa’s wishlist for several months. The continued interest is logical, as the Villans are combing the market for a striker due to uncertainties surrounding Ollie Watkins’s long-term future. The English international is a target for Al-Hilal, and recent reports have claimed that he wants to embark on an adventure in the Saudi Pro League.

As for Napoli, the Serie A giants have parted ways with Romelu Lukaku, who has joined Fenerbahce in the ongoing transfer window. So, they need a long-term replacement, with Jackson emerging as a viable target for the Partenopei.

Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that Chelsea will demand around £65 million to part ways with Jackson, a value that reflects his contract duration, as it will expire after seven years. However, Aston Villa and Napoli can leverage his squad status to drive down the valuation, though the two clubs’ stance on paying £65 million to sign the Senegalese international remains unknown.