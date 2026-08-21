Manchester United make move to sign Alejandro Balde

Manchester United will look to sign 22-year-old Spanish international Alejandro Balde from Barcelona this summer.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United and Alejandro Balde have held conversations over a possible deal in the ongoing transfer window. However, the 22-year-old Barcelona left-back is happy at the Catalan club, leaving a possible deal in doubt.

How has Alejandro Balde performed as a senior Barcelona player?

Alejandro Balde is one of several academy graduates to have benefited from Barcelona’s never-ending financial issues. Those problems have forced the Blaugrana to depend on homegrown players, many of whom have become household names after securing regular game time under Xavi Hernandez and Hansi Flick. Balde also falls in that category, though his development has followed a more gradual trajectory than other teammates.

The 22-year-old had to bide his time before becoming the first-choice left-back, but he made significant progress in recent years. Balde has made over 150 appearances for Barcelona while chipping in with three goals and 21 assists, establishing himself as a capable attacking full-back. His development as both a defender and creative outlet earned him international recognition, representing Spain at senior level seven times.

However, Balde’s form deteriorated noticeably in the second half of the 2025/26 season. His defensive consistency and crossing accuracy dipped last term compared to previous campaigns, triggering concern within Barcelona’s hierarchy. Despite the recent struggles, the Spanish full-back’s stock remains high, with several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United, chasing his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Alejandro Balde has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest The move makes strategic sense, as Patrick Dorgu has shifted to winger under new manager Michael Carrick. So, the Danish international has vacated the left-back role that Luke Shaw, now in his early 30s and historically injury-prone, can no longer cover alone.

Balde fits that profile, as he can initially share game time with Shaw before becoming Manchester United’s first-choice left-back in the long run. Recent reports have claimed that the Premier League giants are ready to pay a significant fee to sign the Spaniard.

Meanwhile, some reports have revealed Barcelona’s concerns about Balde’s form and attitude. However, despite that, a summer exit may not materialise due to the Spanish defender’s eagerness to remain at the Catalan club beyond the summer transfer window.