Brighton & Hove Albion rebuff Liverpool move for Yankuba Minteh

Liverpool may look to sign 22-year-old Gambian international Yankuba Minteh from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalist Vinny O’Connor, Yankuba Minteh is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion winger.

Per Vinny O’Connor, Liverpool indicated in an approach to Brighton & Hove Albion that they would be ready to pay £50 million to sign the promising winger. However, the Seagulls have “rejected the approach”, as the Merseyside club’s proposal did not meet their valuation.

Yankuba Minteh and his time in the Premier League so far

Yankuba Minteh has established himself as one of the most promising young wingers in the Premier League since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from Newcastle United in July 2024. The 22-year-old has made substantial progress in the last two seasons, becoming a regular in the final third for the club.

However, the Gambian winger’s output has not been impressive, as he has managed only ten goals and nine assists in 73 appearances for Brighton thus far. While the numbers can improve, his raw pace and ability to beat his marker have attracted top clubs, with Liverpool among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Liverpool’s interest in Yankuba Minteh is understandable. The Reds are scouring the market for a wide attacker, as Mohamed Salah has left a gaping hole in the offensive unit at Anfield. They were already reeling from Luis Diaz’s departure to Bayern Munich last summer, and Salah’s exit this year has compounded the woes.

While Victor Munoz has arrived at Anfield this summer, the Merseyside outfit must sign at least one more winger to give Andoni Iraola enough options for both flanks. Bradley Barcola has thus been a top target for Liverpool, and recent reports have claimed that they are optimistic of signing the Paris Saint-Germain star.

However, with a deal yet to materialise and time running out in the summer transfer window, the Premier League giants have evidently kept their options open. But with Brighton demanding more than £50 million to part ways with Minteh, Liverpool must return with an improved offer to sign the Gambian winger.