Arsenal could offer Gabriel Martinellin in deal to sign Kenan Yildiz

Premier League champions Arsenal have devised a plan to sign 21-year-old Turkish international Kenan Yildiz from Juventus this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, signing Kenan Yildiz will be “extremely difficult” for Arsenal, as he has recently signed a new long-term contract with Juventus. That said, the prospect of moving to the Emirates appeals to the 21-year-old attacker following discussions between the two parties.

Meanwhile, the Serie A giants have no interest in cashing in on Yildiz, with the report suggesting that they regard him as “untouchable” in the ongoing transfer window. However, per TEAMtalk, Arsenal could offer a swap deal to sign the Turk in the coming weeks, with Juventus interested in Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

The rise and rise of Kenan Yildiz

Kenan Yildiz has established himself as one of the most eye-catching players in Serie A since breaking into the first-team squad at Juventus. The 21-year-old spent most of his formative years in Germany but graduated from the youth division at Juventus after the Bianconeri signed him from Bayern Munich in July 2022.

The Turkish international made his senior bow for Juventus at the onset of the 2023/24 season, and he has been a regular in the final third since then. Yildiz was impressive last term, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists in 47 appearances. However, he struggled in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Turkiye crashing out in the group stage. Nevertheless, his stock remains high, with Arsenal among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Arsenal wanted to sign Kenan Yildiz last summer, but the deal failed to materialise. The continued interest makes sense, even though Mikel Arteta has a stacked offensive unit. Leandro Trossard has joined Besiktas this summer, while Gabriel Martinelli faces an uncertain future at the Emirates amid Arsenal’s readiness to sell him in the final days of the transfer window.

Additionally, Martinelli’s performance levels have dropped in the last few seasons, and he scored only one Premier League goal in the 2025/26 season. So, the Premier League champions need a top-class versatile attacker who can be an alternative to Christos Tzolis on the left flank.

However, widespread reports have revealed Juventus’s hesitance to sell the Turkish attacking sensation, which throws a spanner in the works for Arsenal. So, while the Gunners are ready to test the Serie A club’s resolve with a swap offer, a summer deal may not materialise.