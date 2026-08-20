Crystal Palace in transfer tussle to sign Leon Avdullahu

Crystal Palace are still searching for a new midfielder and are now interested in TSG Hoffenheim’s Leon Avdullahu, with three other clubs also keen on signing player.

According to Fussball Daten, Avdullahu is attracting considerable interest ahead of the final phase of the transfer window. Crystal Palace are interested in the defensive midfielder, alongside Brighton, while Italian clubs Fiorentina and Parma are also monitoring him. Hoffenheim are reportedly keen to sell for at least €40 million to €45 million.

Avdullahu made a strong impression during his first season with Hoffenheim, attracting attention from several clubs. With many teams looking to sign a high-quality midfielder, Crystal Palace view him as a potential option.

Crystal Palace are not alone in the race, as Brighton & Hove Albion are also interested, while Serie A clubs Atalanta and Fiorentina are reportedly vying for his signature as well. This has created a four-way battle, although the main focus of the report is Palace’s need for a new midfielder.

Is Leon Avdullahu right for Crystal Palace?

Avdullahu has the qualities needed to thrive in the Premier League, where matches are fast-paced, physical and full of transitions. For clubs looking to strengthen their defence and provide greater protection in front of the backline, he has the potential to develop into a regular starter.

Crystal Palace, who have been searching for a new midfielder throughout the summer, could explore the possibility of signing the Kosovo international. Hoffenheim are reportedly demanding around €45 million, as they are in a strong negotiating position with the player under contract until 2031.

The Eagles may need to act quickly, particularly if other clubs make formal approaches. At present, Avdullahu may not be Crystal Palace’s top target, as several other names remain under consideration. However, he could be a smart addition to Pierre Sage’s squad and offer significant potential.

Crystal Palace’s other options

AS Monaco recently rejected a bid worth €50 million for Lamine Camara, according to reports, while Crystal Palace are also reportedly interested in Italy international Nicolo Fagioli. The Eagles are keen to strengthen and add depth to their midfield ahead of a long season that will include Europa League football.

The South London outfit are also in the race to sign Youssouf Fofana, with the AC Milan midfielder viewed as a cheaper alternative based on reports linking him with a move to the Premier League. Overall, Sage wants to sign another midfielder before the transfer window closes, and players such as Avdullahu could remain under consideration.