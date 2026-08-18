Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest told to pay £15 million to sign Youssouf Fofana

Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest could sign Youssouf Fofana for a fee of around £15 million, with the Frenchman out of Ruben Amorim’s plans at AC Milan.

According to Football Insider, Youssouf Fofana could be signed for as little as £15 million as his future at AC Milan becomes increasingly uncertain under Amorim. Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are among the clubs interested in the 27-year-old midfielder, and either side could submit a bid in the coming weeks.

Crystal Palace’s reported bid for Senegal midfielder Lamine Camara was rejected by AS Monaco, but the club could return before the deadline. Forest, meanwhile, are yet to fully replace Elliot Anderson, with new manager Oliver Glasner reportedly pushing for a move for Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall.

Why is Youssouf Fofana a target for both clubs?

Youssouf Fofana has recently emerged as a target for both Palace and Forest, and the two clubs could now compete for his signature. According to the report, Amorim does not consider the Frenchman part of his plans for the upcoming season, potentially paving the way for a transfer.

Milan are reportedly open to selling Fofana for as little as £15 million, although they would ideally like to secure a fee closer to £20 million. For Premier League clubs such as Forest and Palace, the midfielder could represent a good-value acquisition if they can convince both him and Milan to agree to a deal.

The report places particular emphasis on the £15 million figure and suggests that an offer in that region could be accepted by AC Milan. Both teams need a midfielder with Fofana’s experience and versatility, as he can operate in a box-to-box role and also play as a holding midfielder when required. His qualities could suit the systems of Pierre Sage and Glasner.

What next for Fofana?

Fofana was linked with a move to the Premier League even before joining AC Milan from Monaco in 2024. He remains on Villarreal’s radar, although Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest’s interest this summer offers a clearer path to England.

With Amorim leaving Fofana out of his plans, Milan may see a sale as the most sensible option. Palace and Forest are capable of paying the reported £15 million fee, and Fofana could prove to be a cheaper alternative to some of the more expensive midfielders they have been linked with.

A move will depend on whether either club submits a formal offer and whether Fofana is convinced that the proposed destination is the right one for the next stage of his career.