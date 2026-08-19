Crystal Palace in transfer tussle to sign Nicolo Fagioli

Crystal Palace will look to sign 25-year-old Italian international Nicolo Fagioli from Serie A club Fiorentina this summer.

According to an update by Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, Nicolo Fagioli is also the subject of interest from Nottingham Forest. The Tricky Trees are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old Fiorentina mainstay.

Per Orazio Accomando, Fiorentina may be open to the possibility of selling the Piacenza-born midfielder if they re-sign Lucas Torreira from Galatasaray in the coming weeks. The Italian journalist has already suggested that Napoli may provide late competition to the Premier League clubs in the battle for his signature.

Nicolo Fagioli and his revival at Fiorentina

Nicolo Fagioli has reinvigorated his career since joining Fiorentina from Juventus. The 25-year-old showed some promise after breaking into the first-team squad at the Allianz Stadium, but limited opportunities prompted the initial loan switch to the Artemio Franchi Stadium. The move has proven transformative, with La Viola securing a permanent deal last summer.

Fagioli was integral to Fiorentina’s resurgence in the last few months of the 2025/26 season, and he accumulated over 3,000 minutes across 45 appearances with 6 goal contributions (3 goals, 3 assists). The Italian midfielder’s progress at the Serie A club has stimulated the interest of several elite clubs, with Crystal Palace among the leading contenders for his signature.

London calling?

Nicolo Fagioli has been on Crystal Palace’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as the Eagles are combing the market for a midfielder due to underlying issues with the midfield department instead of personnel availability problems. Jefferson Lerma is on the wrong side of 30, while Cheick Doucoure’s fitness situation is unreliable after his struggles with knee injuries.

Additionally, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa Conference League winners are worried about Adam Wharton’s long-term future due to his persistent links with several high-profile clubs, including Liverpool. Fagioli has thus emerged as a viable target, as he combines technical ability and productivity (5 goals and 5 assists in 67 appearances for Fiorentina thus far) with solidity out of possession.

However, while Crystal Palace can leverage European football by offering participation in the UEFA Europa League, Napoli will play in the Champions League. So, the South London club must move quickly before the Partenopei firm up their interest, though any deal remains contingent on Lucas Torreira’s potential return to the Artemio Franchi Stadium.