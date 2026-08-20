Chelsea working to finalise Nicolas Jackson sale amid Aston Villa links

Chelsea will hope to sell 25-year-old Senegalese international Nicolas Jackson in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Nicolas Jackson is the subject of interest of Aston Villa. The Villans are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old out-of-favour Chelsea striker.

Per TEAMtalk, the Blues are “pushing to finalise the future” of the Banjul-born striker, hoping to complete a sale this week. Meanwhile, the report has added that Aston Villa will “ramp up their quest to sign him” in the ongoing transfer window. Chelsea will reportedly demand £65 million to part ways with Jackson.

Nicolas Jackson and his situation

Nicolas Jackson was eager to resurrect his stuttering fortunes after joining Bayern Munich on loan from Chelsea on deadline day of the summer transfer window. The transfer saga was bizarre, as the 25-year-old was on the cusp of moving to the Allianz Arena before Chelsea pulled the plug on the deal after Liam Delap picked up a hamstring injury.

However, the player, determined to make his way to Bayern Munich, finally joined the Bavarian club on deadline day of last summer’s window. The Senegalese international was a backup option for Die Roten, accumulating 1,320 minutes of game time while chipping in with a solid tally of 11 goals and four assists. However, Jackson has no future at Chelsea, with the West London club eager to part ways with him.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Nicolas Jackson has been on Aston Villa’s wishlist for several months. The continued interest is understandable, as the Villans have been scouring the market for a striker due to uncertainties surrounding Ollie Watkins’s long-term future. The English international is a target for Al-Hilal, and recent reports have claimed that he wants to embark on an adventure in the Saudi Pro League.

With Tammy Abraham struggling to make his mark since return to Villa Park earlier this year, the West Midlands club’s need for a new striker has become more pronounced despite Brian Madjo’s exploits in the UEFA Super Cup tie with Paris Saint-Germain. Jackson has thus emerged as a viable target, with the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners intensifying their efforts to sign the Chelsea outcast.

Meanwhile, the report suggests that Chelsea’s asking price of £65 million reflects his contract duration, as it will expire after seven years. However, Aston Villa can leverage his squad status to drive down the valuation, though the Birmingham-based club’s stance on paying £65 million to sign the Senegalese international remains unknown.