Triston Rowe increasingly likely to leave Aston Villa amid Stoke City, Brest links

Triston Rowe is expected to leave Aston Villa this summer, with the full-back linked with Ligue 1 side Brest and Championship outfit Stoke City.

According to Jacob Tanswell of The Athletic, Triston Rowe is expected to depart Aston Villa before the transfer window closes, with several clubs showing interest. Ligue 1 side Brest are believed to admire the defender, while Stoke City are also keen on the 19-year-old, who could leave either on loan or permanently.

Triston Rowe is a young right-back who can also operate in other positions, including occasionally at centre-back or as a right-sided midfielder. Before last season, he had no senior experience and had predominantly played for Aston Villa’s under-21 team.

The promising defender spent last season in France with FC Annecy, making 30 Ligue 2 appearances. His performances attracted considerable interest, while Blackburn Rovers also reportedly monitored him in January.

Interest from Brest and Stoke City

Ligue 1 outfit Brest are among those monitoring the 19-year-old, although there is no indication that they have opened formal talks with Villa. They could pursue the defender if the conditions are suitable.

EFL Championship club Stoke City are also reportedly interested, with Rowe potentially viewing a move to the second tier as an opportunity to continue developing his senior career in England and earn a route back to the Premier League.

Alternatively, if Brest make an attractive offer, Rowe could be tempted by the opportunity to play top-flight football in France. Either way, he is expected to leave Aston Villa, with the club reportedly open to sanctioning either a loan or permanent transfer.

Aston Villa to sign a right-back?

Aston Villa do not view Rowe or Nedeljkovic as immediate first-team options. Emery has been keen to sign a new right-back this summer to provide competition and cover for Matty Cash, with the club reportedly showing interest in Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka reportedly agreed personal terms with Aston Villa, and the transfer appears close to completion. Fabrizio Romano has also given his “Here We Go” confirmation for the move from West Ham United. If the transfer is completed, Wan-Bissaka’s arrival explains the club’s decision to allow Rowe and Nedeljkovic to leave.

Aston Villa are also parting ways with Kosta Nedeljkovic, amid reports of talks with Rangers over a transfer. Neither young defender is currently viewed as part of Unai Emery’s first-team plans, with Villa already targeting more experienced players for the right-back position.