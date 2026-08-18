Kosta Nedeljkovic set to join Rangers as loan deal agreed

Rangers are set to complete the signing of Aston Villa defender Kosta Nedeljkovic after reaching an agreement over a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old has been the subject of negotiations between the two clubs for the past couple of weeks, and an agreement is now understood to be in place. According to TEAMtalk, Nedeljkovic is expected to travel to Glasgow on Tuesday to complete the remaining formalities before officially becoming Rangers’ 11th signing of the summer transfer window.

Rangers agree conditional permanent deal

The agreement is initially structured as a season-long loan, but Rangers could end up keeping Nedeljkovic permanently. The deal reportedly contains an obligation to buy worth £4 million, which would be activated depending on the number of appearances the Serb makes during the campaign.

Nedeljkovic joined Aston Villa from Red Star Belgrade in January 2024 in a deal reportedly worth around £8 million. First-team opportunities under Unai Emery have been limited, however, and the right-back subsequently spent time on loan with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. Despite being only 20, Nedeljkovic has also represented Serbia at senior international level and arrives with experience of playing at a high level.

McInnes wants the attacking right-back

Rangers manager Derek McInnes is understood to have played an important role in convincing Nedeljkovic to make the switch after holding discussions with the defender. McInnes has been looking for a more attack-minded option at right-back. Dujon Sterling and summer arrival Ross McCrorie offer alternatives in the position but are considered more defensively inclined.

Nedeljkovic’s pace and willingness to attack from wide areas should therefore provide Rangers with a different dimension on the right. His expected arrival continues a major squad overhaul under McInnes, with Rangers already completing ten permanent and loan additions this summer. Nedeljkovic will also become the second Serbian to join Rangers during the window, linking up with international teammate Vanja Dragojevic.

This looks like a sensible piece of business for Rangers, particularly given the structure of the agreement. Nedeljkovic is young, already has international and Bundesliga experience, and provides the attacking qualities McInnes wants from his full-backs. The appearance-based £4 million obligation also gives Rangers an opportunity to properly assess him before committing permanently.

If he establishes himself as a regular at Ibrox, that fee could ultimately represent excellent value. Meanwhile, Aston Villa are working to replace Nedeljkovic, as talks to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka are progressing, with the player ready to join the Villans.