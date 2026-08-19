Newcastle United set to lose Karim Coulibaly race to RC Strasbourg

Werder Bremen defensive prodigy Karim Coulibaly is on the verge of joining Ligue 1 club RC Strasbourg in a deal worth €20 million.

According to an update from reputed German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Karim Coulibaly has the “green light” to undergo his medical tests at RC Strasbourg after the Ligue 1 outfit reached an agreement with Werder Bremen for a deal. The Bundesliga club will retain a 10% sell-on clause, and Plettenberg has revealed that the 19-year-old is “considered a future Chelsea defender”.

Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Behdad Eghbali was the driving factor behind executing the deal and taking him to BlueCo’s Ligue 1 club. However, this has spelt bad news for Newcastle United, as a report by BILD Hamburg via Sport Witness has revealed that Newcastle United had considered launching a bid to sign him in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Who is Karim Coulibaly?

Karim Coulibaly has established himself as one of the most exciting young prospects in the Bundesliga since breaking into the first-team squad at Werder Bremen. Born in Oldenburg, the teenage sensation has spent his formative years thus far in Germany, passing through the academies at Bramfelder SV, HSV Barmbek-Uhlenhorst, and Hamburger SV before graduating from the youth division at Werder Bremen.

The 19-year-old enjoyed his breakthrough at Werder Bremen last season, accumulating over 2,000 minutes of game time in 27 Bundesliga outings while chipping in with a goal. Meanwhile, Coulibaly’s progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Why Newcastle United wanted Coulibaly

Newcastle United’s interest in Karim Coulibaly has been understandable. The Magpies have been scouring the market for a centre-back, as Dan Burn and Fabian Schar are on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of their careers. Additionally, Sven Botman has struggled with fitness issues in the last 18 months. So, Newcastle United must sign a young centre-back, with Coulibaly emerging as a viable target.

As for RC Strasbourg, Hugo Oliveira wants a new centre-back, as Soumaila Coulibaly and Abakar Sylla face an uncertain future at the Ligue 1 club. So, Karim Coulibaly recently emerged as a top target, and they have moved quickly to reach an agreement for a late deal.

Other Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, also showed interest in the German youth international. However, like Newcastle United, they must realign their focus and set their sights on other centre-backs, as Coulibaly is on the verge of joining RC Strasbourg.