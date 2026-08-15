Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle United vying for Karim Coulibaly

A host of top Premier League clubs are interested in Karim Coulibaly, with Werder Bremen demanding a fee of around €50 million for the defender.

According to Fussball Daten, Werder Bremen’s Karim Coulibaly is attracting considerable interest from several Premier League teams. Werder are likely to insist on a fee of around €50 million, and Fussballdaten indicates his contract contains a €50 million release clause. If a club activates it, the deal would become a record sale for Werder Bremen.

Werder Bremen are aware of the growing interest in Coulibaly, as several clubs had been monitoring the defender before the season ended. He played an important role for the Bundesliga side, helping them avoid relegation and finish 15th last term. Bremen would likely sell him for a fee exceeding €50 million, although they would prefer to keep him for at least another season.

Do Arsenal need Karim Coulibaly?

Arsenal’s interest aligns with their strategy of signing young centre-backs before they establish themselves at the highest level. Last summer, they signed Cristhian Mosquera, and they could now consider a move for Coulibaly.

However, Arsenal are reportedly looking for a right-sided defender who can also operate at centre-back and in a full-back role, amid links with Ezri Konsa, and very recently with another English defender, Jarrel Quansah of Bayer Leverkusen.

Their current pursuit of right-sided defenders suggests Coulibaly is not an immediate priority. The need for another physically imposing, left-footed centre-back is less pressing for Mikel Arteta, given that he already has sufficient cover in the position through Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie.

Manchester United and Newcastle United may not prioritise a move

Newcastle United have also been linked with Coulibaly for several months, and it could be a case of new manager Matthias Jaissle being persuaded to sign him. Newcastle already have considerable cover on the left side of central defence with Sven Botman and Dan Burn, although Coulibaly could eventually succeed the latter.

For Newcastle United, Coulibaly represents a long-term succession plan at left-centre-back and could be a smart long-term investment for the Magpies. Manchester United are also named in the report.

Like Arsenal and Newcastle United, they may not have an immediate need for another left-footed centre-back. Manchester United currently have Lisandro Martinez and young defender Ayden Heaven, with Coulibaly likely viewed in a similar mould to the latter.

For Manchester United, he is a depth option in an already-adequately-staffed position. However, if Manchester United decide they need additional cover on the left side of central defence, Coulibaly could be a strong option. For now, though, the club are focused on signing a new midfielder and a left-back before the transfer window closes.