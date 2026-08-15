Arsenal ready to make improved offer to sign Ezri Konsa

Premier League champions Arsenal will hope to sign 28-year-old English international Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa with their latest bid.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Ezri Konsa remains the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 28-year-old Aston Villa defender.

Per TEAMtalk, Arsenal’s most recent proposal was worth £40 million, which falls considerably short of Aston Villa’s asking price of £60 million. However, the report has suggested that Premier League champions are ramping up their efforts to sign the Englishman, and they are ready to return with an improved bid that will take the value of the overall package beyond £50 million.

Ezri Konsa and his rise at Aston Villa

Ezri Konsa has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League since joining Aston Villa from Brentford in July 2019. The 28-year-old developed through Charlton Athletic’s youth programme before establishing himself at Aston Villa.

The English international has made 286 appearances for Aston Villa thus far while chipping in with 12 goals and four assists, an impressive output for a central defender. His defensive solidity and goal-threat have made him a regular for England. Konsa’s exploits for his club and country have provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London return beckoning?

Arsenal’s interest in Ezri Konsa is understandable. While the Gunners have a stacked defensive unit, they are combing the market for a centre-back, as William Saliba is a long-term absentee due to a back injury. Additionally, Jurrien Timber has yet to regain fitness after struggling with persistent issues towards the end of the 2025/26 season.

With Cristhian Mosquera being the only right-footed centre-back option in Mikel Arteta’s squad apart from the exit-linked Ben White, Arsenal must sign someone to cover for Saliba and eventually compete him to be the first-choice right-sided central defender.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s stance remains clear. A deal will not materialise unless they receive a bid worth £60 million, following which they may reluctantly agree to part ways with a pivotal figure. Arsenal’s improved proposal must bridge the £10 million gap between their £50 million-plus offer and Villa’s firm £60 million valuation.