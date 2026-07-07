Chelsea looking to sign Karim Coulibaly

Chelsea are eager to explore a move for Karim Coulibaly from Werder Bremen, who could cost as much as €50 million in the current market.

Chelsea are targeting Werder Bremen’s Karim Coulibaly for €50m, per TeamTalk, as the club looks to strengthen their defensive ranks with a left-sided centre-back offering long-term upside and cover for key starter Levi Colwill.

After a breakthrough season with Bundesliga side Werder Bremen, Coulibaly made 27 league appearances and is viewed as a player with a promising future. Coulibaly reportedly suits what Chelsea are looking for, given his ball-playing ability as a defender and his capacity to thrive in the Premier League’s high-intensity environment.

He has been tested significantly in the Bundesliga while showing consistency in his defensive actions, though there remains room for development.

How much will Karim Coulibaly cost?

The fee is understood to be around €50m according to market valuations. Coulibaly offers both long-term upside and immediate impact, allowing Chelsea to integrate him into Xabi Alonso’s first-team setup now. However, Newcastle United and PSG have also been linked to the defender; Chelsea may move fastest in pursuit.

Bremen are reportedly pushing for a loan-back arrangement; Chelsea, however, intends to integrate Coulibaly into the first team immediately. With a contract at Bremen until 2028, the German side retains leverage on the asking price. Chelsea will be in focus if they decide to move forward with a bid in the coming weeks.

Chelsea to sign more defenders?

Chelsea lost Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid in one of the surprise early moves in the market, but they are already targeting a move for Rayo Vallecano star Pep Chavarría as his replacement. Signing Coulibaly would see him deputise for Levi Colwill, with Jorrel Hato potentially deployed at left-back.

Chelsea could also pursue a more senior centre-back. There are also mild links to Barcelona’s Jules Kounde, a long-standing target for the Blues. Overall, Chelsea is making significant plans to bolster its defence with a mix of young talent and experienced options in this window.