Liam Delap ready to join Newcastle United this summer

Out-of-favour Chelsea striker Liam Delap is open to joining Newcastle United in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Football Insider, Liam Delap is also the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old out-of-favour Chelsea striker.

However, Newcastle United will have gained significant leverage in the battle for Delap’s signature due to his willingness to move to St. James’ Park in the ongoing transfer window. Meanwhile, per Football Insider, Chelsea will demand around £50 million to part ways with the Englishman.

Liam Delap’s and his plummeting stock

Liam Delap has been one of several Chelsea players on the chopping block following an underwhelming debut season after joining Chelsea from Ipswich Town in a deal worth £30 million last summer. The 23-year-old arrived with a burgeoning reputation after an impressive 2024/25 campaign with Ipswich. However, persistent fitness issues hampered him early on before poor form exacerbated the woes.

Even when available, Delap has been played second-fiddle to Joao Pedro. The English striker has accumulated only 1,907 minutes across 47 appearances for Chelsea, contributing three goals and five assists. Despite these struggles, his stock remains high, with multiple Premier League clubs vying for his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Everton wanted to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town last summer before he joined Chelsea. The Merseyside club’s interest has not waned, and the desire to sign him is logical. Beto’s performances have been inconsistent, and Thierno Barry is linked with a move away from the Hill Dickinson Stadium. So, Everton must sign a new striker, one who can use a physical profile to align with David Moyes’s style of play, with Delap an option worth considering.

As for Newcastle United, Nick Woltemade started strong at St. James’ Park before fizzling out in the second half of the 2025/26 season. Meanwhile, Yoane Wissa has failed to make his mark in his first year at the Tyneside club due to fitness issues and poor form, problems similar to Delap. Both players face uncertain futures at Newcastle United, prompting the club to consider a long-term replacement in the final third.

Also Read: Five players Chelsea must sell this summer

The report makes no mention of whether Everton and Newcastle United are ready to pay £50 million to sign Delap from Chelsea. The West London club’s price is somewhat high after the Englishman’s struggles in his debut season, and his desire to remain in the Premier League after Como’s interest keeps options limited. However, Newcastle can leverage his willingness to join in talks with Chelsea.