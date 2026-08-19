Chelsea rival Arsenal, Liverpool in crowded Tomas Aranda race

Chelsea will look to sign 19-year-old Argentine playmaker Tomas Aranda from Boca Juniors in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Argentine outlet El Intransigente, Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested in Tomas Aranda, with the teenager courting interest from Bayer Leverkusen, Como, Corinthians, City Football Group, Inter Milan, Parma, and Sao Paulo FC. Meanwhile, the Boca Juniors playmaker has a release clause worth $20 million in his contract with the club.

Who is Tomas Aranda?

Tomas Aranda is the latest promising prodigy to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Ciudadela, the South American wonderkid has spent his formative years in Argentina, rising through the ranks at Boca Juniors before breaking into the first-team squad at the Alberto J. Armando Stadium. His exploits have also helped him earn his international debut for La Albiceleste.

The Argentine playmaker has enjoyed his breakthrough at Boca Juniors this season, as he has accumulated over 2,000 minutes of game time in 32 appearances for the senior side while chipping in with two goals and three assists. Aranda’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Chelsea’s forays into the South American market have become notable in recent years. The West Londoners have been among the continent’s most active clubs in signing promising young talent. While many have struggled with Chelsea’s squad management model, a few have become success stories, with Estevao among them. Aranda’s style of play could flourish in a similar pathway under Xabi Alonso.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s interest in Tomas Aranda makes sense. The Gunners are in the market for a versatile playmaker after Martin Odegaard’s inconsistency in the past two seasons due to fitness issues, and Eberechi Eze’s underwhelming debut campaign. Aranda could offer a long-term creative option in the final third, especially after they lost the race to sign Morgan Rogers.

As for Liverpool, the Merseyside club’s reported interest is less straightforward, given that manager Andoni Iraola has established playmakers in the squad. While Aranda can play on the left flank, a specialist winger would better address the club’s needs, given the depth already provided by Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Meanwhile, the $20 million release clause in Aranda’s contract removes negotiating leverage from Boca Juniors’ hands. Though the Argentine giants have previously expressed reluctance to part with the teenage talent, the presence of an accessible clause likely means they cannot prevent his departure if any interested club meets the fee.