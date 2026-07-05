Arsenal weigh up summer move for Tomas Aranda

Arsenal may look to sign 19-year-old Argentina international Tomas Aranda from Boca Juniors in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Argentina outlet El Intransigente, Tomas Aranda is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they are closely monitoring the 19-year-old Boca Juniors playmaker.

Per El Intransigente, the Premier League champions are “evaluating his progress without rushing the process” and have yet to make a formal bid. Meanwhile, Arsenal will not be alone in the battle for Aranda’s signature, as he is also a target for Serie A clubs Como and Parma.

Who is Tomas Aranda?

Tomas Aranda is a rising prospect at Boca Juniors. Born in Ciudadela, the teenage playmaker has spent his formative years in Argentina, rising through the ranks at Boca Juniors before breaking into the first-team squad at the historic club.

The Argentine playmaker has enjoyed his breakthrough at Boca Juniors this season, making 21 appearances for the senior side while chipping in with one goal and two assists. Meanwhile, Aranda’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal among the prospective suitors vying for his signature. The youngster has a release clause worth $20 million in contract with Boca Juniors.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Arsenal’s interest in Tomas Aranda is understandable. The Gunners are scouring the market for a versatile playmaker, as Martin Odegaard has blown hot and cold in the last two seasons due to persistent fitness issues. Additionally, Eberechi Eze was inconsistent in his debut season with the North London club.

Several versatile attackers, including Morgan Rogers, have thus emerged on Arsenal’s wishlist, with Aranda also a viable target. With recent reports suggesting that Aston Villa will not entertain bids to part ways with Rogers, it behoves the North London club to identify alternatives within the market.

While Aranda may not be ready to become a first-choice starter for Arsenal yet, he can learn the ropes from Odegaard and Eze and hone his skills before taking over in a season or two. However, Parma and Como have the squad profile to offer regular game time to the $20 million-rated Argentine wonderkid, leaving Arsenal in a spot of bother.