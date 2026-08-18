Niclas Fullkrug set to rejoin Werder Bremen as deal agreed

Out-of-favour West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug is on the verge of rejoining Bundesliga club Werder Bremen on a season-long loan deal.

According to an update from reputed German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Niclas Fullkrug has been the subject of interest from Werder Bremen. The The River Islanders have been eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a striker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have now reached an agreement to sign the out-of-favour 33-year-old West Ham United striker.

Per Florian Plettenberg, Fullkrug has already travelled to Germany and will undergo his medical checks with Werder Bremen on Tuesday. The German journalist has also revealed that the loan deal does not include a purchase option for the Bundesliga club. Meanwhile, an update on Sky Sports News has revealed that the veteran striker has been “willing to waive part of his salary to make the move happen” this summer.

Niclas Fullkrug and his West Ham struggles

Niclas Fullkrug has endured a nightmare since joining West Ham United from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £27 million in August 2024. The 33-year-old arrived at the East London club with sizeable expectations after a productive spell with the Bundesliga giants. Yet, persistent fitness issues and poor form plagued the experienced striker for a season and a half before he joined AC Milan on loan earlier this year.

Fullkrug’s challenges continued at AC Milan, as he managed only one goal in 648 minutes of game time across 20 outings in all competitions. As a result, the Rossoneri did not exercise the purchase option to keep the German striker at San Siro beyond the 2025/26 season. Despite this setback, the German striker has retained popularity in the market.

Fullkrug finally finds a solution to his situation

Reports in April linked Niclas Fullkrug with Fiorentina. Then, Lazio joined the race to sign him. Other Serie A clubs have also shown interest in the former Borussia Dortmund striker, but a return to the Bundesliga and one of his former clubs is now on the cards.

Werder Bremen’s interest in re-signing Niclas Fullkrug is understandable. The River Islanders are scouring the market for a striker, as Daniel Thioune needs an experienced head to lead the line after an underwhelming 2025/26 Bundesliga campaign.

So, despite having multiple strikers in the squad, Werder Bremen pushed to sign the West Ham outcast, with a loan deal now set to formalise. With the German striker set to undergo his medical tests on Tuesday, an official announcement appears to be a matter of time.