Newcastle United initiate move to sign Nicolas Seiwald

Newcastle United will look to sign 51-cap Austrian international Nicolas Seiwald from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Nicolas Seiwald is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old RB Leipzig mainstay.

Per TEAMtalk, Newcaslte United have submitted enquiries to discuss a possible deal, with his “experience at the highest level makes him an attractive option for Newcastle”. Meanwhile, an update by Sky Sports Deutschland has suggested that Matthias Jaissle is a “supporter” of Seiwald, thus being a driving force behind a summer move.

Nicolas Seiwald and his career so far

Nicolas Seiwald has established himself as one of the most dependable midfielders in the Bundesliga since joining RB Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in July 2023. The 25-year-old arrived at the Red Bull Arena after an impressive stint with his boyhood club, having risen through the ranks at the Austrian Bundesliga club before becoming a first-team regular for them.

Over at RB Leipzig, Seiwald has already made over 100 appearances in three seasons while chipping in with five assists, taking on a more defensive-minded role in Germany compared his stint in Austria, having accumulated five goals and 15 assists at Red Bull Salzburg. Nevertheless, his progress as a top-notch holding midfielder has piqued the attention of several clubs.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Newcastle United’s interest in Nicolas Seiwald is understandable. The Magpies are scouring the market for a world-class holding midfielder after parting ways with Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes in the ongoing transfer window. While Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba have arrived at St. James’ Park, they lack the experience to quickly and efficiently become mainstays in the middle of the park.

Additionally, with Joe Willock and Joelinton facing an uncertain future at Newcastle United, they need to beef up their midfield options. However, after facing rejection from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and struggling to land Joao Palhinha, Seiwald has emerged as a viable alternative.

The Austrian midfielder already has experience of over 200 games at the club level and more than 50 appearances for his national side. That experience will be valuable in replacing Tonali and Guimaraes. However, while a reunion with Matthias Jaissle could be an appealing proposition, the report makes no mention of the player’s stance over a move to the Premier League.