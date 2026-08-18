Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo expected to leave Liverpool this summer

Liverpool could sanction two significant departures before the summer transfer window closes.

Curtis Jones is attracting serious interest from Inter Milan, and Cody Gakpo is moving closer to Tottenham Hotspur, according to Caught Offside. The potential exits form part of Andoni Iraola’s ongoing squad rebuild, although Liverpool will be wary of weakening their options without securing suitable replacements.

Inter step up Curtis Jones pursuit

Jones has emerged as a priority target for Inter, who believe an agreement could potentially be reached for around €35 million. Liverpool had reportedly valued the midfielder closer to €40m, but his contractual situation could encourage them to negotiate. The 25-year-old has entered the final year of his contract, meaning the Reds risk losing him for nothing next summer if fresh terms are not agreed.

Jones is understood to be receptive to playing in Serie A, where Inter could offer him a more prominent midfield role. His recent absence has increased speculation surrounding his future, although reports indicate a hip problem and fitness management have been responsible rather than Liverpool deliberately protecting him ahead of a transfer.

Tottenham progressing with Gakpo move

Gakpo’s situation is considerably different because Liverpool remain in a strong contractual position. The Netherlands international is tied to Anfield until 2030, allowing Liverpool to demand a substantial fee. Tottenham are pushing to sign the forward, with reports suggesting Gakpo has already reached an agreement in principle over a potential move to north London.

Liverpool are believed to want more than £60m, with their valuation reportedly sitting at around £70 million. Whether they ultimately sanction his departure could depend heavily on their own attacking recruitment.

Liverpool remain in negotiations for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, who is considered one of Iraola’s leading targets. Personal terms have reportedly already been agreed, although PSG’s valuation remains a major obstacle. The Reds are also pursuing Ibrahim Mbaye, further indicating that significant changes could be coming to their wide attacking department.

Selling Jones for around €35m would be understandable given his contract expires next summer, particularly if there is little prospect of a renewal. Gakpo is a different matter. Liverpool have no contractual pressure to sell and should only consider his departure if Tottenham meet their valuation and a high-quality replacement arrives.

If Barcola and another winger are secured, losing both Jones and Gakpo could ultimately represent calculated squad restructuring rather than simple cost-cutting.