Agent masterminding Chelsea move for Rafael Leao

Jorge Mendes is working on a move to Chelsea for Rafael Leao before the transfer window closes, with the Portuguese winger’s future at AC Milan increasingly uncertain.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, the unnamed agent is exploring the possibility of bringing AC Milan winger Rafael to Chelsea as a replacement for Pedro Neto, who remains strongly linked with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

Fabrizio Romano stated AC Milan are open to selling Leao, with a strong possibility the Portugal international could leave this summer. Leao was reportedly offered to several teams earlier in the summer, but no club moved to sign him.

His work rate off the ball is believed to be one of the main concerns, although his attacking ability remains unquestioned. He has performed consistently well for Milan over the past few seasons.

The arrival of Diego Moreira from RC Strasbourg is viewed as AC Milan’s effort to sign a potential replacement for Leao, with the Rossoneri ready to sanction his departure. The Serie A giants are keen to raise funds for new signings, making the Portuguese international one of their most obvious saleable assets.

Rafael Leao’s Chelsea links explained

Jorge Mendes is reportedly trying to find a solution for Leao and is attempting to engineer a move to Chelsea. Nothing concrete has emerged regarding a transfer to Stamford Bridge, but the agent is understood to be presenting the idea to the Blues as they face the possibility of losing Neto, who remains linked with Al-Hilal, and there is a possibility that the winger could move to Saudi Arabia.

Further reports have suggested that Neto has agreed personal terms with Al-Hilal, although the Saudi Pro League giants are yet to reach an agreement with Chelsea over the transfer fee. Meanwhile, AC Milan are prepared sell Leao for around €40 million.

Signing a player of Leao’s quality for that fee could represent good business for many clubs, although there is currently no indication that Chelsea are ready to advance negotiations.

Do Chelsea need Rafael Leao?

Chelsea are in a strong position in terms of their attacking options, even if Neto leaves. The Portugal international often operates on the right wing but is also capable of playing on the left, whereas Leao predominantly plays on the left-hand side. The Blues currently have Jamie Gittens and Mykhailo Mudryk as left-wing options, while summer signing Morgan Rogers can also operate in that position.

Although Chelsea are open to allowing Mudryk to leave on loan, they already hold multiple left-wing options, suggesting Leao may not be essential. For now, the transfer appears to be driven more by the agent’s efforts than by concrete negotiations between the clubs.