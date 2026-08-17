Tottenham resigned to losing Lucas Bergvall if Newcastle United pay £60 million

Newcastle United have received a massive boost in their pursuit of Tottenham midfield sensation Lucas Bergvall.

Newcastle United are preparing a second bid for Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall after their £46 million offer was rejected. Spurs will sell if the Magpies meet their £60 million valuation, per Football Insider.

Bergvall has made his intentions clear after handing in a transfer request in June, with concerns over his prospects of regular first-team football driving his desire for a fresh challenge.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi remains keen to keep the Sweden international, but Tottenham’s stance has softened from an outright refusal to sell to one where a sufficiently large offer could force them to sell.

Bergvall’s situation has become increasingly complicated following Tottenham’s additions in midfield. The North London club have brought in Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, while Rodrigo Bentancur and Conor Gallagher remain established options for De Zerbi.

He racked up fewer than 1,500 minutes of first-team football last season, despite remaining an important part of Tottenham’s plans. With competition for places increasing, Bergvall fears his opportunities could become even more limited.

Newcastle know what they must do to sign Bergvall

Newcastle are understood to remain determined to sign Bergvall. The numbers from his wider Tottenham career underline why the Magpies are willing to invest heavily in the midfielder.

Bergvall has been a regular presence since arriving at Tottenham in the summer of 2024. He has accumulated almost 4,000 minutes across 78 appearances for the club, contributing two goals and nine assists during that period.

His age, technical ability and experience at senior level make him an attractive long-term option for Matthias Jaissle’s side. Having parted ways with Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes in the same window, the Tyneside club are in desperate need of more quality in the centre of the park.

De Zerbi has continued to use the Bergvall during pre-season, underlining his preference to keep him at the club. However, Tottenham’s stance has changed in recent weeks.

Spurs’ £60 million valuation provides Newcastle with a clear target. The Magpies fell short with their initial £46 million bid, but a significantly improved second proposal could change the situation.