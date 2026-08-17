Liverpool line up €65 million move for Endrick

Liverpool will look to sign 20-year-old Brazilian international Endrick from Real Madrid in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Endrick is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they are ready to submit a big-money bid to land the 20-year-old Real Madrid attacking sensation.

The report has revealed that Liverpool will soon submit a bid worth €65 million to sign the South American attacking prodigy. While Real Madrid decided against sanctioning a loan exit a few weeks ago, an offer of that amount will test Los Blancos’ resolve and compel them to sanction his exit.

How has Endrick fared at Real Madrid and Lyon?

Endrick has faced limited opportunities since joining Real Madrid from Palmeiras in a big-money deal, with game time scarce at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, his fortunes have transformed dramatically after a loan spell with Lyon. The 20-year-old made an immediate impact at the Ligue 1 club, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 21 appearances for Les Gones.

The Brazilian attacker’s explosive performances for Lyon have captured the attention of several top European clubs, with Premier League clubs, in particular, chasing his signature. Additionally, the Fichajes report has suggested that AS Roma and Aston Villa attempted to sign the youngster on loan before Real Madrid blocked an exit.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Endrick has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time. The continued interest makes strategic sense given they have yet to fill Mohamed Salah’s void at Anfield. While the Real Madrid prodigy is primarily a striker, he has also been equally efficient on the right flank, which adds to his appeal.

Endrick would provide cover for the injured Hugo Ekitike until his return, and could operate as right winger once the French international is fit. Endrick appeals as a tactical fit for Iraola, offering a profile similar to Kroupi, who wreaked havoc under the Spanish tactician at Bournemouth last season.

With Liverpool’s impending bid of €65 million being good enough to test Real Madrid’s resolve, a summer agreement may be on the cards. The player’s stance will ultimately hold the key, as his game-time prospects at the Santiago Bernabeu do not appear to be bright after Los Blancos signed Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig.