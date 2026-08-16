Marseille rival Benfica in Tosin Adarabioyo chase

Marseille have joined Benfica in showing interest in Chelsea centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo as uncertainty grows over the defender’s future at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old was left out of Chelsea’s squad for their pre-season friendly against Real Sociedad, despite having featured regularly during preparations under new head coach Xabi Alonso.

Tosin Adarabioyo’s absence comes at an interesting time for the Blues, who have been reshaping their defensive options this summer. The arrival of Maxence Lacroix has increased competition at centre-back and could potentially open the door for one of the existing defenders to depart before the transfer window closes.

Marseille and Benfica are monitoring Tosin

Benfica have reportedly made an initial approach as they explore the possibility of taking Adarabioyo to Portugal. According to Sky Sports, Marseille are also keeping a close eye on developments. The Ligue 1 giants are assessing the Chelsea defender as they look to strengthen their backline, and the increased competition for places at Stamford Bridge could provide them with an opportunity.

At 6ft 5in, Adarabioyo offers considerable physical presence, while his experience in English football makes him an attractive option for clubs looking for an established central defender. However, Chelsea have not actively placed Adarabioyo on the market. Alonso has used him throughout pre-season, and there has been no definitive decision that he must leave.

Instead, Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile are currently considered more likely candidates to depart as Chelsea look to streamline their defensive department. That means Marseille and Benfica may need to wait for Chelsea to clarify their position before either club can take negotiations significantly further.

Adarabioyo is not the only Chelsea player whose future could become a talking point during the closing stages of the window. Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson were also absent against Real Sociedad and could leave within the next fortnight. Mykhailo Mudryk could potentially depart on loan, while Pedro Neto is another player attracting widespread interest. Chelsea therefore have several important decisions to make as Alonso continues shaping the squad to his requirements.

Adarabioyo’s situation looks more like one to monitor than an indication that a transfer is inevitable. Marseille and Benfica would both offer interesting opportunities, particularly if Lacroix’s arrival significantly reduces his playing time. However, Chelsea have little reason to rush into selling an experienced defender unless an attractive proposal arrives.

Also Read: Five centre-backs Chelsea should offload this summer

Much could depend on what happens with Disasi and Badiashile first. If Chelsea move one or both of them on, the chances of Adarabioyo staying at Stamford Bridge should increase considerably.