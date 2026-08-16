Juventus table bid to sign Emiliano Martinez

Juventus have submitted an offer for Aston Villa shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez, hours after reviving their interest in his services.

Juventus have made an opening bid for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as they step up their efforts to bring the Argentina international to Turin. According to Sky Sports, Juventus have offered £8.5 million for Martinez, with the proposal consisting of a £6 million fixed fee and a further £2.5 million in potential add-ons.

However, the offer is unlikely to be accepted in its current form, with negotiations reportedly continuing between the two clubs. The Athletic reports that Juventus’s proposal falls short of the guaranteed £8.5 million fee Villa currently want for their goalkeeper, although discussions are moving closer towards a compromise. The Serie A giants are therefore expected to improve their offer if they are to get a deal over the line.

Martinez has been Aston Villa’s standout goalkeeper since joining from Arsenal in 2020 for £17 million. Given what the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has achieved for both club and country in recent years, he remains one of Europe’s most experienced options between the posts.

Juventus are closing in on a major change in goal

At 33, Emiliano Martinez’s international experience and established Premier League reputation address Juventus’ need for a commanding presence in goal, a clear upgrade on Michele Di Gregorio, who has often been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club.

Martinez would also bring considerable personality and leadership to a squad looking to challenge for major honours. Aston Villa are preparing for Martinez’s potential departure. The club are in talks with Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who has emerged as a potential replacement for the Argentine.

The West Midlands club’s move signals a willingness to sell, if Juventus meet their price. However, they are not prepared to simply accept the Turin-based club’s first proposal. While Juventus have effectively put a £8.5 million package on the table, Villa want a larger portion of the fee guaranteed rather than relying heavily on performance-related additions.

The two clubs remain in negotiations and are reportedly edging closer to an agreement, but Juventus will likely need to increase the guaranteed component of their offer.