Juventus stepping up interest in Guglielmo Vicario

Serie A giants Juventus will look to sign 29-year-old Italian international Guglielmo Vicario from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to an update from French journalist Sebastien Vidal, Guglielmo Vicario is the subject of interest from Juventus. The Serie A heavyweights are eager to reinforce their first-team squad by signing a top-class shot-stopper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 29-year-old Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper.

Per Sebastien Vidal, Juventus have “ramped up contacts with Tottenham” to explore a deal for Vicario. The North London club would prefer a permanent departure in the coming weeks, though they are also open to the possibility of a loan exit.

How has Guglielmo Vicario fared at Tottenham?

Guglielmo Vicario has endured a mixed bag of a spell since joining Tottenham Hotspur from FC Empoli in a deal worth €20 million in July 2023. While the 29-year-old has produced many match-winning performances over the last three seasons, he has also been error prone during his spell with the North London outfit, with the issues compounding in the last 18 months.

The Italian international has made over 100 appearances for Tottenham thus far, keeping 29 clean sheets and conceding 170 goals. However, Vicario’s long-term future at the North London club has been uncertain after a dreadful season for the North London club. That has not negatively impacted the player’s stock, with Juventus among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Serie A return on the cards?

Juventus’s interest in Guglielmo Vicario is logical. Michele Di Gregorio faltered in the 2025/26 season, and it is unclear whether he will remain the primary choice beyond this campaign amid his links with Monza and Valencia. Additionally, Mattia Perin has not shown the quality to usurp his compatriot to become the new first-choice goalkeeper for Juventus.

The Bianconeri have thus been scouring the market for a long-term replacement, with Vicario emerging as a viable target. Recent reports have claimed that they have held talks over a possible summer deal.

Meanwhile, widespread reports have claimed that personal terms do not pose an issue for Juventus, which is a step in the right direction for the Serie A giants. The move is now contingent on the progress in discussions with Tottenham, with the North London club prefering a permanent deal.