Cody Gakpo informs Liverpool of Tottenham transfer desire

Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham have received a significant boost in their pursuit of versatile Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo.

Cody Gakpo has told Liverpool that he wants to leave the club and join Tottenham Hotspur, giving Roberto De Zerbi’s side a major boost in their pursuit.

According to TEAMtalk, Gakpo’s representatives have already reached an agreement in principle over personal terms with Tottenham and have now spoken directly with Liverpool’s hierarchy to communicate the player’s desire to move to North London.

Roberto De Zerbi manages to convince Gakpo

The 27-year-old is understood to have made it clear that he does not see his long-term future at Anfield and wants the opportunity to become an important part of De Zerbi’s project at Tottenham.

Gakpo has reportedly been impressed by what he has heard from the Spurs head coach, with De Zerbi outlining the significant role he could play in his plans. The prospect of becoming a key attacking figure appears to have strengthened the forward’s desire to make the move.

Tottenham are now preparing to test Liverpool’s resolve with a significant offer. The Reds are understood to want more than £60 million before considering Gakpo’s departure, but sources indicate Spurs are prepared to meet that valuation.

That could make negotiations considerably simpler, particularly with Liverpool already working on a potential replacement. The Reds have accelerated their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

Gakpo contributed 15 goals and assists in 52 appearances last season, demonstrating his ability to operate across the frontline. While he was not at his best last season, the 27-year-old has remained an important member of Liverpool’s squad since joining from PSV Eindhoven. However, they now seem willing to move on and reshape their attack.

Spurs on the verge of signing Gakpo

Tottenham, meanwhile, have made Gakpo their priority attacking target as they continue an ambitious summer recruitment drive, as per Football Insider. The North London club are now looking to reinvest funds generated through player sales.

Cristian Romero has joined Atletico Madrid, while Djed Spence is closing in on joining Inter Milan. Their departures should give them enough funds to strike a deal for the Netherlands international.

The Dutchman would also provide De Zerbi with considerable tactical flexibility. Although most comfortable operating from the left, Gakpo can play centrally and has experience in several attacking roles.

For Liverpool, the situation now comes down to whether Tottenham follow through with their expected offer. With the player pushing for the move, personal terms reportedly agreed and Spurs ready to meet the Reds’ valuation, the foundations for a transfer are firmly in place.