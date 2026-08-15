Bristol City, VfL Wolfsburg make approach for Kieran Morrison move

Bristol City and VfL Wolfsburg have enquired about the availability of Liverpool winger Kieran Morrison, who could be allowed to leave on loan soon.

According to Football Insider, EFL Championship side Bristol City have enquired about the right winger, while German club VfL Wolfsburg are also interested in signing him on loan before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Morrison is a product of Liverpool’s academy, and Andoni Iraola has utilised him during pre-season. The promising winger, who signed a professional contract in 2024, is tied to the club until 2030, leaving the Reds in a strong position to consider a loan move if the right opportunity arises.

FC Groningen were reportedly interested earlier, but they have now been joined by Bristol City and VfL Wolfsburg. Morrison therefore has several options to consider, although remaining at Liverpool is also a possibility if circumstances change.

Will Liverpool loan out Kieran Morrison?

Liverpool recognise that Morrison needs regular senior football, and given the competition for places in Iraola’s squad, breaking into the first team could prove difficult. Although he has featured regularly during pre-season, the club may believe that gaining valuable experience elsewhere would be more beneficial, particularly with Bristol City showing interest.

The Championship club could offer Morrison regular first-team football while allowing him to develop in one of the most competitive leagues in the world. A spell in the second tier could be valuable, although a move abroad could also provide an attractive opportunity.

Wolfsburg are another club to have reportedly enquired, giving Morrison more options to consider. Both destinations could appeal to the 19-year-old, but his priority must be finding a club where he will receive sufficient first-team football.

Could Liverpool keep Morrison?

Liverpool are enduring a complicated transfer window and have yet to complete their major attacking targets. They remain in constant contact with PSG over Bradley Barcola and are also interested in his teammate Ibrahim Mbaye. Should they fail to sign either player, Morrison’s situation could change.

Morrison already has first-team experience, having made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup before featuring again in the FA Cup last season. Iraola is expected to decide imminently whether to loan out the 19-year-old or keep him in the squad, particularly if Liverpool fail to sign their preferred winger targets.