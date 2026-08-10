Groningen eyeing summer move for Kieran Morrison

FC Groningen are targeting a loan move for Liverpool winger Kieran Morrison as the Merseyside club prioritise his development.

According to Football Insider, per sources, an agreement between the clubs is expected in the coming days. The 19-year-old has impressed during pre-season under new manager Andoni Iraola, netting in one appearance, but is viewed as a player for the future rather than the present.

For Liverpool, the loan offers a pathway for Morrison to gain regular first-team experience before competing for a place in Iraola’s squad. The Eredivisie provides a proven development environment for Premier League academy talent seeking seasoned game time without the intensity of European competition.

Arne Slot gave Morrison his debut last term, while Andoni Iraola has assessed him during pre-season this summer. The Dutch tactician gave him another outing, this time as a substitute against Wolves in the FA Cup. With Iraola seemingly not viewing Morrison as ready for regular first-team action, Liverpool might sanction a loan move to aid his development.

FC Groningen in Kieran Morrison chase

Liverpool are protected by a long-term contract with the player that runs until 2030, and the Merseyside club are now considering whether to send the winger out on loan for the upcoming season. Eredivisie club FC Groningen are leading the chase, as they seek a natural winger for the position.

The Dutch side are expected to reach an agreement with Liverpool, with the Premier League club likely to consider several factors, including how much Morrison could play next season.

Should Liverpool integrate Morrison?

This summer transfer window has presented Liverpool with a peculiar problem regarding squad depth, as they lack clear options on the right wing. There are reports of interest in Ibrahim Mbaye, and it appears that the PSG prospect is a key target, with Iraola potentially viewing him as a replacement for the formidable Mohamed Salah.

Meanwhile, there are also links to Bradley Barcola from credible sources, and it appears Liverpool could get a deal for the PSG star over the line. Barcola can also play on the right wing, a position where Liverpool currently lack options. This raises the argument that they could have integrated a 19-year-old academy prospect and kept him close to the first-team setup.

However, from Liverpool’s perspective, Morrison lacks the necessary experience to play regularly in Iraola’s first team. Therefore, the idea of sending him on loan to Groningen would make sense, with the Dutch league often proving fruitful for Premier League clubs looking to develop their young academy talents.