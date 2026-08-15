Amar Dedic closing in on joining Newcastle United after scouting trip

SL Benfica right-back Amar Dedic is closing in on joining Newcastle United, with the 23-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international already reaching an agreement on personal terms.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United will hold a “final round of talks” with SL Benfica to hash out a deal for Amar Dedic. So, the Magpies are increasingly likely to sign the 23-year-old right-back, with the player pushing for a move to St. James’ Park.

Meanwhile, a report by O Jogo via Sport Witness has revealed that Newcastle United recently sent scouts to Scotland to watch the Bosnian defender in the UEFA Europa League qualifying playoff tie with Hearts. The report suggests some gap remains between Benfica’s asking price of €35 million and the fee Newcastle would prefer to pay.

Amar Dedic and his rise

Since joining SL Benfica from Red Bull Salzburg last summer, Amar Dedic has established himself as one of Europe’s most reliable full-backs. He spent his formative years in Austria and rose in prominence at Red Bull Salzburg before arriving in Portugal 12 months ago.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international enjoyed an impressive debut season with Benfica, accumulating over 3,500 minutes of game time in 43 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with one goal and five assists. Meanwhile, Dedic’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Premier League adventure beckons?

Newcastle United’s interest in Amar Dedic makes logical sense. The Magpies have been keen on signing a right-back in recent weeks, as Kieran Trippier and Emil Krafth have departed from St. James’ Park this summer. That has left Valentino Livramento as Newcastle’s only established right-back.

While Newcastle United must focus on signing a right-back to compete with Livramento in the long run, their immediate need is more pressing, as the Englishman is recovering from a calf injury. Dedic can provide instant cover while competing for the right-back role long-term. Newcastle United also have the benefit of two key connections to the Bosnian through Matthias Jaissle and Florens Koch, who worked with him at Red Bull Salzburg.

With Fabrizio Romano suggesting that Newcastle United and SL Benfica are close to reaching an agreement, an official announcement is only a matter of time due to the Bosnian defender’s push for a move to the Tyneside club.