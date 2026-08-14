Xavier Parker set to sign Manchester City contract as deal agreed.

Manchester City have won the race for the signature highly-rated midfielder Xavier Parker, with the 16-year-old agreeing a new long-term deal at the Etihad.

Liverpool and Manchester United were among several leading clubs monitoring Xavier Parker after his previous terms expired this summer, but the teenager has now decided to commit his future to Manchester City.

Parker will initially sign scholarship terms before moving onto a full professional contract when he turns 17, providing Manchester City with an important long-term agreement for one of the most highly-regarded players in their academy.

According to The Athletic, the decision represents a significant blow to Liverpool and Manchester United, both of whom had explored the possibility of taking advantage of the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Maresca plays key role in Parker decision

New Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca is understood to have played an important role in convincing Parker to stay. The youngster was the youngest member of City’s senior squad during their pre-season tour of Asia and has continued training with the first team since returning.

The teenager was reportedly impressed by Maresca’s detailed knowledge of his development and by the individual presentation outlining how City intend to manage his pathway towards senior football. That appears to have provided the reassurance Parker needed before agreeing fresh terms.

The promising midfielder is expected to feature regularly for Manchester City’s Under-21 side this season while remaining around the senior setup, with a first-team debut considered a realistic possibility.

City protect one of academy’s brightest talents

Parker enjoyed an outstanding campaign at youth level last season. He registered six goals and seven assists in 21 appearances as Manchester City retained the Under-18 Premier League North title and also lifted the FA Youth Cup. Born in London, Parker initially developed in West Ham United’s academy before joining City in 2024.

His rapid progression since then has attracted attention from some of England’s biggest clubs, but City have now successfully secured his future. Keeping Parker could prove every bit as important as some of Manchester City’s senior transfer business this summer. Liverpool and Manchester United would not have been pursuing him so strongly unless they believed he possessed exceptional potential. City have therefore done well to provide a pathway convincing enough for the teenager to stay.

The next challenge is delivering on that promise. Regular Under-21 football, continued first-team exposure and a realistic senior debut would show Parker that remaining at the Etihad was the right decision.