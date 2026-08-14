Heaven Kilwa set to join Manchester City as deal agreed

Former Aston Villa wonderkid Heaven Kilwa is all set to join giants Manchester City in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester City have reached an agreement to sign highly-rated Aston Villa winger Heaven Kilwa, with the 16-year-old now on the verge of moving to the Etihad Stadium, as per an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Kilwa has already completed the necessary paperwork with the Premier League champions. The transfer is now going through the Premier League’s five-step process before it can be formally completed.

The teenager is regarded as one of the most promising young players to emerge from Aston Villa’s academy, and his impending move represents another significant coup for Manchester City in the battle to recruit England’s best teenage talents.

The club have already strengthened their academy ranks with several highly-rated teenagers this summer, including Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga and Arsenal midfielder Mishel Nduka (to be finalised). Kilwa now becomes another exciting addition to a youth setup that continues to produce and attract players capable of developing into first-team stars.

City add another exciting talent to their youth ranks

The promising young winger became a free agent by turning down Aston Villa’s scholarship offer, allowing Manchester City to sign him under young-player regulations. As a result, the deal is expected to involve training compensation rather than a conventional transfer fee.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are increasingly combining major senior investments with a strong pipeline of academy players. Signing young talents like Kilwa lets the Citizens develop them from academy into first-team contenders.

For Kilwa, the move represents a major opportunity to continue his development at one of the most ambitious academies in English football. The immediate objective will be to establish himself within the Premier League club’s youth setup, gain regular competitive football and continue adapting to the demands of elite-level football.

While the 16-year-old prefers playing on the left flank, he is equally effective on the right as well as through the middle. He was a part of Aston Villa’s Under-18 team and bagged two goals in his six league outings last season. The youngster’s versatility, his technical abilities and massive potential are major reasons why Manchester City rushed to complete the deal, and now they are within touching distance of getting it done.