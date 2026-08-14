Everton, West Ham United in transfer tussle to sign Rav van den Berg

Everton and West Ham United are keen on signing 22-year-old Netherlands youth international Rav van den Berg from Bundesliga club FC Koln this summer.

According to a report by German outlet Fussball Daten, Rav van den Berg is also the subject of interest from Atalanta. The Serie A giants are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old FC Koln defender.

Per Fussball Daten, FC Koln would prefer to keep van den Berg “for at least another season” to raise his market value further. However, the Billy Goats are open to cashing in on the Dutchman and will open the doors to a departure if they receive bids worth around €15-20 million from his prospective suitors.

Rav van den Berg and his Bundesliga journey so far

Rav van den Berg has established himself as one of the best young defensive prospects in the Bundesliga since joining FC Koln from Middlesbrough last summer. He arrived at RheinEnergieStadion amid hype following an impressive stint with Boro, and he continued his progress in his debut season with the German club.

Despite fitness issues limiting his involvement to 14 outings in the 2025/26 season, van den Berg impressed, also chipping in with an assist in 1,132 minutes of game time. His limited game time in his debut campaign may have also driven FC Koln’s desire to retain him for another season. However, a return to England may be on the cards.

Why are Everton and West Ham interested?

Everton’s interest in Rav van den Berg is understandable. The Toffees are keen to sign a young centre-back in the summer transfer window, as James Tarkowski and Michael Keane are on the wrong side of 30 and nearing the end of their careers. David Moyes wants a right-footed centre-back who can be Jarrad Branthwaite’s long-term partner. Several options, including Axel Tuanzebe, have thus emerged on Everton’s wishlist.

As for West Ham, Jean-Clair Todibo and Konstantinos Mavropanos face an uncertain future at the London Stadium amid their reported links with Juventus and Bundesliga clubs, respectively. That has forced the Hammers to dip their toes in the market for a centre-back, with Jaden Dixon among their targets.

The youngster’s previous experience in English football with Middlesbrough adds to his appeal, as he is accustomed to the physicality and pace of the domestic game. Both Everton and West Ham have the financial bandwidth to afford a deal worth €15-20 million for the Dutch centre-back. However, Atalanta can leverage European football to tempt van den Berg, presenting competition for the English clubs.