West Ham United eyeing Jaden Dixon swoop

West Ham United are eyeing a loan move for Arsenal’s 19-year-old defender Jaden Dixon ahead of the summer window.

According to The Sun, West Ham have set their sights on taking Dixon on loan for the upcoming season in the Championship. The Hammers are hoping to convince the Gunners to let the defender leave to aid his development and give him a good chance of first-team football in the second tier.

West Ham United are preparing for life in the EFL Championship and are expected to be active in the market, with several incomings and outgoings anticipated. Arsenal would consider the move if terms suited their development strategy for Dixon.

The Gunners signed Dixon from Stoke City in the winter transfer window in a reported £3 million deal, as they view him as a strong defender for the future, and the opportunity to allow Dixon to gain first-team experience will play a major part in their decision-making.

Is Jaden Dixon ready for a senior loan?

Before Dixon joined Arsenal, he had already tasted first-team football at Stoke City in the 2024–25 campaign, playing six games combined in the Championship and EFL Cup. He then made his move to the Gunners, for whom he made his senior debut as a substitute in the 2-1 win over Mansfield Town in the FA Cup.

Doubts remain over his pathway into Arteta’s first team, and he may need regular minutes, or at least a considerable number of them, somewhere next season. West Ham United might present a good enough offer to tempt Arsenal into loaning Dixon to them. Moreover, the Gunners have signed Elijah Upson from Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer, and his arrival could free up Dixon to leave the current setup.

The North London outfit might demand the right terms, such as a minimum number of minutes, and could even assess other offers before deciding on a potential loan.

West Ham expecting a busy summer

There has been some positive news around West Ham, especially with the update that their captain is inclined to stay despite relegation. However, Nuno Espirito Santo might end up losing the likes of Crysencio Summerville, while Konstantinos Mavropanos is also reportedly seeking an exit.

They are also expecting offers for El Hadji Malick Diouf, with some names already mentioned as replacements, and in Dixon’s case, he might potentially offset the loss of Mavropanos. It could be that the young defender from Arsenal is seen more as a backup centre-back to whoever the club bring in as the successor to the Greek defender. The Gunners will weigh West Ham’s loan terms against other potential suitors for Dixon.