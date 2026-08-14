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Benoit Badiashile on the verge of sealing loan move to Napoli

by Keshav Awasty
August 14, 2026 8:04 am
Reading Time: 3 mins read
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Chelsea centre-back Benoit Badiashile is on the cusp of joining Serie A giants Napoli on a season-long loan deal this summer.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Benoit Badiashile has been the subject of interest from Napoli. The Serie A heavyweights have been keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 25-year-old Chelsea defender.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the Partenopei will sign Badiashile on a season-long loan deal, with the agreement containing a purchase option worth €27 million. The loan fee will be worth €3 million plus €1 million in add-ons. Additionally, Napoli will cover the Frenchman’s salary during the 2026/27 season.

How has Benoit Badiashile fared at Chelsea?

Benoit Badiashile has been among the many victims of Chelsea’s infamous hoarding policy since arriving from AS Monaco in a deal worth €37 million in January 2023. Once rated as one of the world’s best young centre-backs, the 25-year-old has struggled for regular game time during his stint with the West London club despite showing flashes of his potential in the last three and a half years.

The French defender has made 71 appearances for Chelsea thus far while chipping in with two goals and one assist. However, while Badiashile has struggled to become a first-choice starter for Chelsea, his stock remains high. An adventure in Serie A now appears to be on the cards for the former AS Monaco player.

Serie A adventure beckons?

Benoit Badiashile has been on the wishlist of Serie A clubs for a long time, with Inter Milan considering a move last summer. Napoli’s interest makes sense, as Massimiliano Allegri wants more options in the backline after Alessandro Buongiorno sustained a knee injury that required surgery.

Buongiorno’s absence has forced Allegri to strengthen his backline, and signing a centre-back has become imperative for Napoli. Badiashile has thus emerged as a viable target for the Partenopei, and he can be a top-notch addition to the Serie A club’s backline if he fulfils his potential.

With Chelsea and Napoli having agreed a loan deal worth €3 million plus add-ons, with a €27 million purchase option, Badiashile can now focus on reviving his career away from Stamford Bridge. The onus is on the French centre-back to prove his worth in Serie A and earn a permanent move next summer.

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