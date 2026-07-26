Napoli eyeing summer move for Benoit Badiashile

Serie A giants Napoli will look to sign 25-year-old French international Benoit Badiashile from Chelsea this summer.

According to a report by The Sun, Benoit Badiashile is the subject of interest from Napoli. The Serie A giants are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old Chelsea defender.

Per the report by The Sun, the Partenopei will pursue a centre-back after losing Alesandro Buongiorno to a knee injury, thus identifying Badiashile as a target. The update has revealed that the Italian heavyweights are ready to offer a three-year contract to the Frenchman/

How has Benoit Badiashile fared at Chelsea?

Benoit Badiashile has been a victim of Chelsea’s infamous hoarding policy since arriving from AS Monaco in a deal worth £35 million in January 2023. The 25-year-old was among the most promising young centre-backs in the world when he joined the West London club. However, while the player has shown flashes of brilliance at Chelsea, regular game time has eluded him in the last three and a half years.

The French defender has made 71 appearances for Chelsea thus far while chipping in with two goals and one assist. However, while Badiashile has struggled to become a first-choice starter for the West London club, his stock remains high. An adventure in Serie A may be on the cards for the player.

Serie A adventure beckons?

Benoit Badiashile has been a target for Serie A clubs for a long time, with Inter Milan showing interest in him last summer. Napoli’s interest makes sense, as Massimiliano Allegri wants more options in his squad’s defensive unit after Alessandro Buongiorno’s knee injury, which required surgery.

The Italian defender’s injury has reduced Allegri’s options, and signing a centre-back has become necessary for Napoli. Badiashile has thus emerged as a viable target, and he can be a top-notch addition to the Serie A club’s backline.

Chelsea will not create an issues for Napoli, as the French defender has no future at Stamford Bridge, per reports earlier this year. However, the Serie A club will face stiff competition for Badiashile’s signature, as update by The Sun has suggested that “unnamed Premier League clubs” are also keen on signing him.