Amar Dedic keen on joining Newcastle United after contacts

SL Benfica right-back Amar Dedic is open to joining Newcastle United and is keen on playing in the Premier League next season.

According to a report by A Bola via Sport Witness, Amar Dedic is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a right-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old SL Benfica defender.

Per A Bola, Newcastle United have yet to submit a formal offer to sign the Bosnian full-back, though they have explored a deal by establishing contact for a move. The report also notes that Newcastle United benefit from two key connections to Dedic: Matthias Jaissle (his former manager at Red Bull Leipzig) and assistant coach Florens Koch (who worked with him at FC Liefering and Red Bull Salzburg).

How has Amar Dedic fared in Portugal?

Amar Dedic has established himself as one of Europe’s most dependable full-backs since joining SL Benfica from Red Bull Salzburg last summer. Born in Zell am See, the 23-year-old spent his formative years in Austria, starting his youth career with LUV Graz before graduating from the youth division at Red Bull Salzburg.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international was the first-choice right-back for Benfica last season, accumulating over 3,500 minutes of game time in 43 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with one goal and five assists. Meanwhile, Dedic’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Premier League adventure beckons?

Newcastle United’s interest in Amar Dedic is understandable. The Magpies are scouring the market for a right-back, as Kieran Trippier and Emil Krafth have departed from St. James’ Park this summer. So, Valentino Livramento is Newcastle’s only established right-back..

While Newcastle United need a right-back to compete with Livramento in the long run, their immediate requirement is more pressing, as the Englishman is recovering from a calf injury. Dedic is thus an appealing prospect, particularly because SL Benfica value him at €35 million, a fee reflecting his age and productivity on record.

However, no deal is imminent, as Newcastle United have yet to submit an official bid to sign the Bosnian full-back. Benfica head coach Marco Silva has confirmed that Dedic will feature in this week’s UEFA Europa League qualifying playoff against Hearts, giving Newcastle time to pursue a bid for the €35 million-rated right-back.