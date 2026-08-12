West Ham United fail with bid to sign Edvin Austbo

West Ham United will look to sign 21-year-old Norwegian winger Edvin Austbo from Norwegian club Viking FK this summer.

According to a report by Norwegian outlet TV2, Edvin Austbo is the subject of interest from West Ham United. The Hammers are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a young wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 21-year-old Viking FK winger.

Per TV2, West Ham submitted a bid to Viking FK, having “thrown themselves into the fight” for the youngster’s signature. However, the report has added that the offer from the East London club “was flatly rejected” by the Scandinavian outfit.

Who is Edvin Austbo?

Edvin Austbo is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Stavanger, the 21-year-old spent his formative years in Norway, rising through the ranks at Viking FK before breaking into the club’s first-team squad in May 2022.

The Norwegian winger has already made 75 appearances for Viking FK while chipping in with 17 goals and 13 assists, a decent output for a promising winger of his age. Meanwhile, Austbo’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with West Ham United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London calling?

West Ham United’s interest in Edvin Austbo is understandable. The Hammers have been scouring the market for a wide attacker since selling Crysencio Summerville to Al-Hilal in a big-money deal earlier this summer. The Dutch winger’s departure leaves Maxwel Cornet as the only specialist option on the left flank.

So, West Ham must sign a long-term replacement for Summerville, with several candidates, including Reiss Nelson, emerging on the East London club’s wishlist. Austbo is also an option worth considering, as his age profile, pacy outlet, and productivity make him an appealing target.

However, Viking FK will resist offers from prospective suitors, as they want Austbo to participate in the UEFA Champions League qualifying playoffs this month. With the Scandinavian club hesitant to part ways with the Norwegian winger, West Ham must look elsewhere for a new wide attacker in the final weeks of the ongoing transfer window.